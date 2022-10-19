Dubai-based payments processor Network International said its Q3-2022 revenue rose 28% year-on-year on higher UAE consumer spending and growth in regional tourism.

The LSE-listed company in a trading update on Wednesday reiterated its full-year 2022 financial guidance of 27-29% revenue growth, based on a 2021 revenue of $345 million, excluding the three-month contribution from DPO.

Revenue from merchant solutions was up 39% y-o-y, both from growth across the Middle East, as well as from the group’s acquisition of DPO Group in Africa, it added.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com