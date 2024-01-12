The finance director of Shuaa Capital PSC (SHUAA) has resigned for personal reasons, according to a bourse filing late Thursday.

Gunshyam Kripa, who joined SHUAA in 2016 from Deloitte & Touche and was appointed in June 2022, is to serve a one-month notice period according to the statement to Dubai Financial Market (DFM), to provide support and ensure continuity of business activities.

No replacement has yet been announced for Kripa, whose resignation was announced by the company late Thursday following a meeting of its board of directors.

Shuaa Capital was one of three Dubai-listed entities that saw substantial deals involving their shares late last month. Government news agency WAM said there was a transaction of 6.3 million Shuaa Capital shares valued at AED 0.20, a total of AED1.26 million ($343,091).

