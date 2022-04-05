Dubai-listed GFH Financial Group announced on Tuesday that the board of directors has elected Ghazi Al Hajeri as the new chairman.

Hajeri succeeds Jassim Al-Seddiqi, who quit his post to focus on other business commitments, after seven years of service, the Bahrain-based Islamic wholesale investment bank said in a disclosure to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

The board has also elected Edris Al Rafi as the vice chairman.

The company achieved a net profit of $23.88 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 8.92 percent compared with the same period in 2020.

