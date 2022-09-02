UAE-based Amanat Holdings, a healthcare and education investment company, has received the go-ahead to raise the cap on foreign ownership of the company's shares from 49% to 100%.

The company, whose portfolio of investments span the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, obtained the necessary approvals from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), it said in a bourse filing on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

The amendment will be effective from Tuesday, September 6.

"All the shares of the company are nominal, and the provisions of the law and the resolutions issued for its implementation with regard to the ownership of shares must be adhered to," Amanat said.

"The amendments will commence on Tuesday morning 6 September 2022 before trading hours start."

Amanat is the latest UAE company to receive government approval to raise foreign ownership limit.

Shareholders of Dubai developer Emaar Properties are set to take up this month a special resolution scrapping the foreign ownership limit.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

