Diversified investment firm Dubai Investments announced on Tuesday that it will distribute an interim dividend of 7.5%.

The payout has been approved by the shareholders at the Group's General Assembly, according to a disclosure on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Tuesday.

The dividend was the result of the Group's move to sell 50% equity interest in Emirates District Cooling (Emicool).

Last April, the company said it had entered into a deal to divest half of its stake in Emicool. The deal is expected to deliver a AED1 billion ($272.3 million) gain, to be recognised in the third quarter of the year

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

