UAE-based Dubai Investments has proposed a total cash dividend of AED 510 million ($139 million) for 2021 after profits more than doubled from 2020.

Dubai Investments primarily operates in the development of real estate, contracting activities, manufacturing and trading of products in various sectors, and investing in bonds, funds and equity securities.

Announcing a proposed dividend of 12 percent per share, the company said it was “cautiously optimistic” about 2022, after its profits reached AED 612 million for 2021, up from AED 273 million in 2020.

The company’s Integrated Report, posted to Dubai Financial Market (DFM) showed that revenue reached AED 3.4 billion in 2021, up from AED 2.7 billion in 2020.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com