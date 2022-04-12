Dubai Investments, the leading diversified investment Company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has announced the distribution of 12 per cent cash dividend to the shareholders for the financial year ending December 31, 2021. A proposal to this effect was approved by the shareholders at the company’s 26th annual general meeting (AGM) on April 11, 2022.

The group reported profit attributable to the shareholders of the company of Dh619.49 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to Dh347.55 million in the previous year. The 78 per cent surge in the net profit was a result of increased revenue on the back of an improved performance by the group’s business units.

Speaking at the AGM, Abdulrahman Ghanem Abdulrahman Al Mutaiwee, chairman of Dubai Investments, confirmed that the group will continue to take a prudent approach in managing the diversified portfolio with the objective of divesting mature assets and maintaining liquidity.

He also mentioned that the company will continue to assess opportunities to grow the group’s business, either through mergers and acquisitions or by expanding presence across the region.

The company’s shareholders approved all other resolutions presented by Dubai Investments board of directors at the annual general meeting.

