Dubai Investments, the leading diversified investment company, has seen its nine-month (9M) net profit zoom 227% to AED1.49 billion ($410 million) compared to AED456 million for the 9M period last year.

The profit is higher by AED1.03 billion as compared to the same period last year mainly due to the gain on disposal of 50% controlling interest and fair value gain on retained investment in Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC amounting to AED980 million.

The group’s manufacturing, contracting and services segment has also continued its strong performance. Total income for the group grew to AED3.3 billion as compared to AED2.6 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period last year.

Momentum

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments said: “The group has maintained momentum and delivered consistent performance throughout this year, reflecting the resilience of the business model. The exceptional performance this quarter is a result of unlocking substantial value through an organised divestment process, testifying Dubai Investments’ strategy for value creation. In line with the group’s strategy to deliver superior returns to the shareholders, an interim dividend of 7.5% was approved during this quarter. The group is focused on taking appropriate measures related to strategic investments and will implement planned exits from mature assets over the coming years.”

