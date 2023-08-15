Dubai-based contractor Drake & Scull International (DSI) said on Tuesday its Q2 2023 net loss attributable to shareholders widened to 43.4 million dirhams ($11.8 million) compared with a net loss of AED 36.62 million in the year-ago period.

The loss was due to higher net financing cost of AED 38.2 million, the construction and engineering company said in a statement on the Dubai Financial Market where its shares trade.

Loss from continued operations was AED 163 million compared to a loss of AED 90 million during the same period in 2022.

Revenue for the period was higher at AED 25.6 million versus AED 21.1 million in the year-ago quarter, it said.

The group's accumulated losses as of June 30, 2023 amounted to AED 5.26 billion and its current liabilities topped its current assets by AED 4.34 billion.

DSI's order backlog is AED 410 million from ongoing operations in the UAE and overseas.

