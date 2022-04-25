Riyadh – Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group has achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 390.50 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual growth of 22.41% from SAR 319 million.

The company’s revenues surged by 17.46% to SAR 1.99 billion during the January-March 2022 period, compared to SAR 1.69 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to the financial results on Sunday.

During the first three months (3M) of 2022, the earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 1.12, versus SAR 0.91 in Q1-21.

On a quarterly basis, the revenues in Q1-22 rose by 1.15% from SAR 1.96 billion in Q4-21, while the net profits went up by 1.80% from SAR 383.59 million.

In a separate bourse disclosure, the company’s board recommended a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.83 per share for Q1-22.

The Saudi listed firm would pay a total of SAR 290.50 million, representing 8.30% of the share par value, for 350 million eligible shares.

Moreover, the eligibility and distribution dates will be on 28 April and 17 May, respectively.

In 2021, the healthcare services provider generated SAR 1.38 billion in net profits after Zakat and tax, up 30.43% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.06 billion.

