Dubai-based ports and logistics firm DP World saw its gross volume grow by 1.4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023 with its chairman citing a “somewhat uncertain” near term outlook, but saying he expected a stable performance this year.

Group chairman and CEO Ahmed bin Sulayem said in a Nasdaq Dubai statement: “A strong performance in Asia Pacific and India drove our growth. However, as anticipated, volume growth has softened in some regions, such as Europe and the Americas, due to uncertain economic conditions. Volumes at our flagship Jebel Ali terminals remain robust, with growth of 2.3%.

“Looking ahead, the near-term outlook remains somewhat uncertain, given the geopolitical backdrop, high inflation and currency fluctuations.

“However, we expect our portfolio to deliver a stable performance in 2023 as we remain focused on driving revenue synergies from our recent acquisitions while managing costs and growth capex.”

The company said it had handled 19.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) across its global container terminals in the first quarter of 2023, with gross container volumes increasing by 1.4% year-on-year on a reported basis and up 3.7% on a like-for-like basis.

Jebel Ali Port alone handled 3.5 million TEU, up 2.3% YoY.

On a consolidated level, the company’s terminals handled 11.4 million TEU during the first quarter, up 0.7% YoY, on a reported basis but down 1.3% on a like-for-like basis, the Nasdaq statement said.

DP World has operations in 60 countries on all continents, employing more than 100,000 people.

