The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) ended Monday’s session higher by 21.52 points (0.53%) at 4,051.52 points.

A total of 139.89 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 286.67 million.

Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock in the market in terms of trading volume with 41.19 million shares, while Emaar Properties garnered the highest turnover on DFM today with AED 50.01 million.

Al Salam Bank – Sudan advanced the gainers with 14.90%, while Dubai Islamic Insurance and Reinsurance led the fallers with 5.86%.

On the other hand, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) inched lower by 0.008% to 9,060.02 points.

The turnover reached AED 1.09 billion through the exchange of 334.83 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.78 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) recorded the highest turnover of AED 184.12 million, while Dana Gas dominated the trading volume with 38.13 million shares.

Commercial Bank international (CBI) topped the risers with 14.17%, whereas E7 Group headed the decliners with 7.50%.

