DUBAI: Dubai Financial Market Company today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the year ending 31st March 2022, posting a 17 percent increase in its net profit to AED 27.5 million, compared to AED 23.4 million during the corresponding period of 2021.

The Company’s total consolidated revenue has increased by 7 percent to AED 78.6 million in Q1 of 2022 compared to AED 73.4 million during Q1 of 2021. The revenues are comprised of AED 55.9 million of operating income and AED 22.7 million of investments returns & others. Meanwhile, operating expenses reached to AED 51.1 million compared to AED 50 million.

Commenting on the key developments of Q1 of 2022, Helal Al Marri, Chairman of the Dubai Financial Market Company, said, "The DFM trading activities gained further momentum during the first quarter of 2022, extending the positive performance of the previous period following the announcement of an ambitious strategy to develop financial markets in Dubai and to reinforce the Emirate’s position as a global financial hub in line with the leadership’s vision."

He added, "Accordingly, the DFM’s trading value has increased 48 percent to AED 22.8 billion during the first quarter of 2022 compared to AED 15.4 billion during the corresponding quarter of 2021. The DFM General Index advanced 10.3 percent and the market capitalisation increased 6.4 percent to AED 437.4 billion from its level at the end of 2021. Foreign investors maintained their strong presence through a market share of 45.8 percent of trading value during the first quarter and net purchases of AED 2.1 billion, while their ownership reached to 23.2 percent of the market capitalisation at the end of March 2022. Institutional investors’ share of trading value reached to 51.6 percent with net purchases of AED 651 million.

"The DFM has attracted 51,404 new investors during the first quarter of this year, 73.4 percent of them are foreign investors, bringing the total number of its investor base to 903,077 investors representing 209 nationalities. These encouraging figures resonates market participants’ confidence and strong appetite towards DFM’s lucrative trading and IPO opportunities."

"During the first quarter of 2022, the DFM accelerated its strategic development plans aiming at strengthening its position as a main gateway to investment and one of the leading regional markets in terms of diversifying product including; equities, equity futures, bonds and Sukuk, ETFs, REITs, etc. The DFM is striding to expand the range of opportunities and attract leading companies from various economic sectors to IPO and list in addition to introducing new financial products. Furthermore, our digital on-boarding drive witnessed remarkable achievements with the expansion of Investor Numbers (NIN) issuance and IPO subscription through online channels of both DFM and its business partners including; brokerage firms, financial and banking institutions, etc," he said, in conclusion.