Dubai – Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will close as of 27 June on the occasion of Eid Al Adha holiday.

Meanwhile, trading will resume next week on 3 July, according to a bourse disclosure.

On 18 June, Saudi Arabia announced that the Day of Arafat will be on 27 June, while the first day of Eid Al Adha will be 28 June.

Following the Kingdom’s announcement, the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said that 27-30 June will be a paid public holiday for the private sector on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.

Eid Al Adha is a celebration of Hajj, one of Islam's five pillars, which is the pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

