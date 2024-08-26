The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) ended Monday’s trading session higher by 32.08 points (0.74%) at 4,324.75 points.

A total of 169.57 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 292.12 million.

Emaar Properties generated the highest turnover of AED 66.09 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 56.11 million shares.

Amanat Holdings topped the risers with 6.25%, whereas National International Holding (NIH) headed the decliners with 9.49%.

On the other hand, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) went down by 0.187% to 9,356.44 points.

The turnover amounted to AED 1.06 billion through the exchange of 267.55 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.83 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 209.61 million, while Q Holding dominated the trading volume with 29.03 million shares.

Gulf Cement Company advanced the risers with 4.35%, whereas Fujairah Cement Industries Company led the fallers with 3.57%.

