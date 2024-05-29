UAE – Mubasher: The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) lost 40.57 points (1%) on Tuesday and ended the trading session at 3,986.89 points.

A total of 107.58 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 311.22 million.

Emaar Properties generated the highest trading value of AED 66.18 million, while Ajman Bank was the most active stock with 22.48 million shares.

Al Mazaya Holding topped the risers with 9.88%, whereas Agility Public Warehousing led the fallers with 10%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) retreated by 1.001% to 8,742.22 points.

The turnover hit AED 1.18 billion through the exchange of 273.08 million shares, while the market cap value reached AED 2.67 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 188.79 million, while Phoenix Group dominated the trading volume with 22.55 million shares.

Sudatel Telecom Group advanced the gainers with 8.33%, while Al Khaleej Investment headed the decliners with 10%.

