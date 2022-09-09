Dubai - The board of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has recommended interim cash dividends worth AED 3.10 billion for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The DFM-listed firm noted that the record date will be 20 October, according to a recent bourse filing.

It is worth noting that the UAE-based company’s capital stands at AED 500 million.

During the first six months (6M) of 2022, the net profits attributable to the owners of DEWA jumped to AED 3.14 billion from AED 2.27 billion in the year-ago period.

Revenues amounted to AED 12.07 billion in H1-22, an annual surge of 15% from AED 10.53 billion.

Meanwhile, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) settled at AED 0.063 in January-June 2022, higher than AED 0.045 during the same period a year earlier.

