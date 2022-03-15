The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will float 6.5 percent of its shares on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) as part of a wider strategy to expand the financial market's size.

A total of 3.25 billion shares will be offered, with the subscription period expected to run from March 24, the utility giant said on Tuesday.

The announcement marks the first entry of a government-run entity into the stock market. Last year, Dubai revealed plans to list ten government and state-owned companies on the local bourse and expand the stock market's size to 3 trillion dirhams ($816 billion).

"This is a historical moment for DEWA as the first government entity in Dubai to go public," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA.



Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said DEWA's listing "will mark a turning point" for Dubai's capital market and "contribute to ushering in a new phase of enhancements of its strong performance".

"For DEWA's potential new shareholders, this offering is an opportunity to be part of the future of Dubai and have a stake in an organisation that has unparalleled track record of technological innovation and operational excellence," he said.

With total investment in property, plant and equipment of around 201 billion dirhams, DEWA is the exclusive provider of electricity and potable water to 3.5 million residents in the emirate.

The UAE retail offering subscription period will run until April 2, while the qualified investor offering subscription period will end on April 5.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

