Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has outstripped analyst expectations with a quarterly profit of AED 3.17 billion ($845 million).

The utility company, which started trading on Dubai Financial Market in April, reported an increase in Q3 profit by 10% year-on-year, higher than the mean forecast compiled by data provider Refinitiv, which was at AED 2.613 billion.

Profit for the first nine months of the year reached AED 6.47 billion, up 21% year-on-year, which the managing director and CEO Saeed Mohammed al Tayer said came close to matching the full-year profit of 2021.

Revenue for the third quarter was AED 8.55 billion, up 15% year-on-year, and for the first nine months it was AED 20.63 billion, also up 15%.

In a statement posted to Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the company said peak demand had reached 9.5 gigawatts in the first nine months of the year, up 3.3% year-on-year, and the company said it had added 17,032 new customers in the third quarter.

Al Tayer said: “Our net profit for the first nine months of 2022 is nearly at par with our full year net profit of 2021.

“These record results are a testament to our steadfast focus on delivering our strategic priorities of sustainable and innovative growth.

“We are well positioned to deliver the best full year financial performance in our history.

“Moreover, we have made sustained progress towards unlocking shareholder value by paying our first dividend of AED 3.1bn in Oct, 2022, by announcing the intention to float our 70% owned subsidiary EMPOWER and by recommending the payment of a one-time special dividend of AED 2.03bn to be paid to our shareholders in December.”

He concluded that the company expects to return an AED 8.23 billion dividend to shareholders for the financial year 2022.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

