Riyadh - Derayah Financial has announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.18 per unit, valued at a total of SAR 19.35 million, for the unitholders of Derayah REIT for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

The total amount will be distributed over 107.50 million units, representing 1.80% of the unit's initial price and 2.13% of the net assets value, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The entitlement date of the cash dividend distribution will be at the closing of 17 April trading session, while the payment date will be on 22 May.

It is noteworthy to mention that the unitholders of Derayah REIT obtained a cash dividend worth SAR 19.35 million for the unitholders for Q4-21.

