Riyadh: Derayah Financial announced cash dividends amounting to SAR 10.75 million to the unitholders of Derayah REIT for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023.

A total of 1.07 billion eligible units will be granted a SAR 0.10 per unit, according to a bourse disclosure.

The distribution ratio of the net assets value is 1.22% as of 31 December 2022. Meanwhile, the payment date will be within 39 working days from the entitlement date on 9 July 2023.

In July 2022, Derayah Financial disbursed SAR 19.35 million as cash dividends to the unitholders of Derayah REIT for Q2-22.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).