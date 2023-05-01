Cairo – The net profits after tax of Delta Sugar amounted to EGP 323.78 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, an annual leap of 321% from EGP 76.81 million.

The sales jumped by 29% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 773.48 million in Q1-23 from EGP 601.31 million, according to the financial results.

In the January-March 2023 period, the basic earnings per share (EPS) enlarged by 313% to EGP 1.86 from EGP 0.45 in Q1-22.

Last year, Delta Sugar logged net profits after tax worth EGP 850.40 million, higher by 121% than EGP 385.01 million as of 31 December 2021.

Revenues climbed by 16% YoY to EGP 3.76 billion in 2022 from EGP 3.24 billion, while the basic EPS soared by 576% YoY to EGP 4.87 from EGP 0.72.

