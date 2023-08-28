Riyadh – Dar Almarkabah for Renting Cars Company will start the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Tuesday, 29 August 2023.

Under the symbol 9577, the digital solutions consultancy firm will trade 500,000 shares, representing 20% of its share capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul indicated that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

Last June, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted Dar Almarkabah’s Nomu listing.

