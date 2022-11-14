Cairo – Crédit Agricole Egypt reported EGP 1.60 billion in net profits after tax during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, an annual increase of 35.74% when compared to EGP 1.17 billion.

The bank's interest income climbed by 15% during the January-September period of 2022 to EGP 4.44 billion from EGP 3.86 billion in the year-ago period, according to that bank's unaudited results.

The lender's standalone net profits rose by 37.45% in 9M-22 to reach EGP 1.60 billion, compared with EGP 1.16 billion in 9M-21.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 1.16 in 9M-22, compared to EGP 0.85 in 9M-21.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the bank registered consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 1.01 billion, an annual leap of 32.35% from EGP 767.09 million.

Interest income surged by 9.75% year-on-year (YoY) in H1-22, totalling EGP 2.81 billion, compared to EGP 2.56 billion.

