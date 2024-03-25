Cairo – Crédit Agricole Egypt’s board of directors approved the distribution of EGP 1.1456 per share in cash dividends for 2023.

The approved dividends represent 27.92% of the distributable profits, according to a bourse filing.

It is worth noting that Crédit Agricole Egypt recorded consolidated net income after tax of EGP 5.16 billion in 2023, a 113.68% leap from EGP 2.41 billion in 2022.

Deposits reached EGP 84.17 billion in 2023, a 39.15% annual surge from EGP 60.49 billion.

