Egypt - Chairperson of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) Mohamed Farid met with recently appointed Chairperson of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Ramy Al-Dokany, and Vice Chairperson of the EGX Heba Al-Serafy on Sunday to discuss the decision issued by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly last Thursday.

Al-Dokany said that he will work to coordinate with all parties to adopt and implement all the necessary policies to develop the performance of the EGX in a way that enhances liquidity and circulation, along with reinforcing awareness of the importance of the market in providing the necessary funding for various economic entities.

For his part, Farid stressed the importance of coordination and partnership with all relevant parties to complete development and development efforts that raise the efficiency and competitiveness of the EGX and allow it to play its pivotal role in supporting the government achieve it economic and social development goals.

He added that the next stage will witness an upgrade in cooperation and coordination between the authority and all parties — especially the EGX — in order to ensure the stability of the market and safety of its transactions.

Farid also pointed out that technical work teams will be formed between the authority and EGX to enhance cooperation in various issues to push towards accelerating the pace of development in the Egyptian capital market.

Following the meeting, Al-Dokany said that he hopes that the next stage will be a new beginning for the EGX under the title: ‘Towards more coordination and integration of efforts to improve the competitiveness and efficiency of the EGX.’

