Cairo – The Commercial International Bank-Egypt (CIB) has registered consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 4.25 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual jump of 48% from EGP 2.87 billion, including the minority shareholders' rights.

During the January-March period in 2022, the bank's net interest income increased to EGP 6.71 billion from EGP 5.67 billion during the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax amounted to EGP 4.23 billion in Q1-22, higher than EGP 2.87 billion in Q1-21.

In 2021, the CIB posted a 30% year-on-year (YoY) hike in the consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 13.27 billion, compared to EGP 10.24 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).