Dubai – The shareholders of the Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) gave the green light for distributing 25.88% of the capital as cash dividends for 2021.

The UAE lender will pay a total amount of AED 725.34 million as last year’s dividends, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

The last dividend and ex-dividend dates will be on 24 and 25 March, respectively.

In February, the CDB’s board recommended a cash dividend payout for last year, during which the bank generated net profits worth AED 1.45 billion, compared to AED 1.12 billion in 2020.

