Commercial Bank of Dubai has reported a Q2-2023 net profit of 650 million dirhams ($177 million), 13% higher compared to the same period last year, due to lower impairments.

The net profit came above analysts’ mean estimate of AED 631.50 million for the quarter, according to data compiled by Refinitiv.

Net impairment allowance for Q2 was AED 283 million versus AED 373 million in Q2 2022, the lender said in a statement on the Dubai Financial Market where its stock is listed.

Operating profit for the quarter was AED 934 million, down slightly from AED 948 million in the year-ago period.

Net profit was for H1-2023 was AED 1.22 billion, 41.5% above the prior period, boosted by higher net interest income.

Commercial Bank of Dubai is 20% owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai, the principal investment arm of the Dubai government.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

