Riyadh –The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved the public offering of Miyar Saudi Equity Fund by Miyar Capital, according to a bourse filing on 13 October.

Headquartered in Riyadh, Miyar Capital is an investment bank and asset management firm with a share capital of SAR 20 million.

In January 2021, the CMA greenlighted Miyar Capital its business licence to practice various securities activities.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).