The two firms plan to float 20% of their share capital on the parallel market, according to bourse disclosures.

Taqat Mineral Trading is set to trade 2.43 million shares, while Horizon Educational will list 500,000 shares.

It is worth noting that the CMA granted the two approvals on 25 December 2023.

