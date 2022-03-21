Cairo – Cleopatra Hospitals Group (CHG) reported a 37.99% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profits to EGP 410.67 million in 2021, compared to EGP 297.64 million.

The company generated revenues of EGP 2.54 billion in 2021, up 28% from EGP 1.98 billion in 2020, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

As for the standalone businesses, the company's net profits increased to EGP 292.37 million last year from EGP 218.67 million in 2020.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, CHG reported a 58.3% increase in net profits to EGP 288.111 million from EGP 182.017 million in the same period of 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).