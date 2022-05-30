Cairo – Cleopatra Hospitals Group (CHG) has achieved consolidated net profits worth EGP 102.42 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual drop of 5% from EGP 107.94 million, including minority shareholders’ rights.

The revenues went up by 1% to EGP 636.90 million in the January-March period of 2022, compared to EGP 633.16 million in the prior-year period, according to the company’s financials results on Sunday.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.06, unchanged from the Q1-21 value.

As for standalone business, the company logged net profits worth EGP 71.30 million in Q1-22, versus EGP 74.55 million in Q1-21.

Meanwhile, the company generated EGP 287.29 million in the standalone revenue during Q1-22, compared to EGP 310.19 million in Q1-21.

Last year, Cleopatra Hospitals Group recorded consolidated net profits of EGP 410.67 million, a jump of 37.99% from EGP 297.64 million in 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).