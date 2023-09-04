The consolidated net profits attributable to the owners of Cleopatra Hospitals Group reached EGP 191.23 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 164.42 million.

The firm generated revenues amounting to EGP 1.58 billion in January-June 2023, compared to EGP 1.21 billion in H1-22, according to the income statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.15 in the first six months (6M) of 2023, an annual rise from EGP 0.11.

Total assets stood at EGP 3.75 billion as of 30 June 2023, higher than EGP 3.28 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Standalone Business

Cleopatra Hospitals Group posted standalone net profits after tax worth EGP 132.85 million in 6M-23, versus EGP 118.08 million in 6M-22.

Non-consolidated operating revenues surged to EGP 648.58 million during H1-23 from EGP 508.95 million in the year-ago period, whereas the basic and diluted EPS climbed to EGP 0.10 from EGP 0.07.

Financials for Q2-23

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the company witnessed a YoY jump in consolidated net profit after tax to EGP 202.26 million, compared to EGP 194.64 million, including non-controlling equity.

Revenues hiked to EGP 807.68 million in April-June 2023 from EGP 604.60 million during the same period a year earlier, while the EPS increased to EGP 0.07 from EGP 0.05.

As for the standalone business, the net profits enlarged to EGP 74.05 million in Q2-23 from EGP 46.47 million in Q2-22, while the revenues widened to EGP 330.93 million from EGP 251.89 million.

In the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2023, the group achieved consolidated net profits worth EGP 106.58 million, versus EGP 102.42 million in Q1-22, including minority interest.

