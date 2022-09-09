Riyadh – The board of City Cement Company agreed to pay out cash dividends worth SAR 56 million for the first half (H1) of 2022, according to a bourse disclosure.

City Cement will distribute SAR 0.40 per share, representing 4% of the share par value, for 140 million eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates for the H1-22 dividends will be on 12 and 26 September 2022, respectively.

In the first six months (6M) of 2022, the Saudi listed firm witnessed a 63.71% plunge in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 41.99 million, versus SAR 115.72 million during the same period a year earlier.

Revenue dropped by 32.06% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 197.33 million in January-June 2022.

