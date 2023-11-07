Citi Research has set a target price of 33 riyals ($8.80) for Saudi Aramco following its mostly in-line Q3 net profit announcement earlier on Wednesday.

The energy giant saw its profit for the quarter fall 23% year-on-year to $32.6 billion on lower oil production and weaker prices, partly offset by a reduction in production royalties.

The stock was trading at SAR 33.55 on Riyadh's Tadawul bourse on Wednesday afternoon as the slump in profit was slightly less than analysts estimated.

Citi Research analyst Alastair R Syme and others said in a flash note that Aramco's balance sheet strength and Saudi Arabia's fiscal structure offers Aramco equity good defensive qualities into 2024.

The target price, based on discounted cash flow valuation, projects oil price at $82/barrel (bbl) in 202E, $73/bbl for 2024 and then long-term $55/bbl.

Cash flows from operations (CFFO) is "higher than the previous two quarters, despite volumes being cut some 14% through the course of this year".

While guidance is not incrementally new, it re-affirms "the timetable around MSC 13 expansion plans (maximum sustained capacity of 13 barrels per day), with 2025 set to be the first big year, although on our current supply/demand forecasts we see little room in the market for these volumes to be added".

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, on Sunday said it would continue with its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million bpd until the end of the year.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

