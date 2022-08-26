Cairo – CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments generated EGP 366.36 million in its consolidated net profits during the first six months (6M) of 2022, down 62.5% from EGP 977.83 million in H1-21.

Revenues during the first half (H1) of 2022 soared to EGP 1.33 billion when compared to EGP 973.82 million in H1-21, according to a stock exchange statement on Thursday.

As for the standalone business, the EGX-listed company reported EGP 193.25 million in net earnings for H1-22, compared to EGP 161.44 million in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the holding company’s net profits shrank to EGP 194.64 million, compared to EGP 974.55 million in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for Q2-22 stood at EGP 717.57 million, a drop from EGP 477.60 million in Q2-21.

In Q1-22, the consolidated net profits of CI Capital leaped to EGP 171.72 million from EGP 3.28 million in Q1-21, including minority shareholders’ rights.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).