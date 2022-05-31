CI Capital has initiated coverage of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the latest entrant to the Dubai Financial Market, with a Neutral rating and a target price of 2.77 dirhams ($0.75). The stock closed trading on Monday at 2.55 dirhams.

The state-backed utility provider is trading slightly above global peers, the Egypt-based investment bank said in a note Monday.

DEWA trades on a 2022e EV/EBITDA of 11.7x, falling to 11.1x in 2023e, representing 15.5 percent and 19.1 percent premium to global peers. This is despite its EBITDA CAGR of 7.1 percent over 2022e-24e vs. 8 percent for peers.

The stock offers a decent dividend yield of 4.8 percent, topping the 3.6 percent offered by industry peers. This is likely to keep supporting the stock despite its stretched valuation, the analysts said.

DEWA, the exclusive provider of electricity and water services in Dubai, is a potential candidate for inclusion in MSCI EM Index in November 2022, it added.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

