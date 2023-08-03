DUBAI: Commercial Bank International (CBI) has announced its 2023 half-year financial results.

Key financial result highlights:

Net profit increased by 44 percent year-to-date from AED 55 million in H1 2022 to AED 79 million in H1 2023.

Net operating income increased year-to-date from AED 268 million in H1 2022 to AED 270 million in H1 2023.

Loans and advances increased year-to-date from AED 12 billion in H1 2022 to AED 12.3 billion in H1 2023.

Commenting on the Bank’s H1 performance, Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, CEO of Commercial Bank International, said: “At CBI, our foundation rests on the "client first" principle, and it drives everything we do. We take immense pride in consistently providing high-end services that cater to our customers' needs and exceed their expectations. Innovation is at the heart of our approach as we continuously seek ways to enhance our solutions and elevate the customer experience''

‘’ As a result of this unwavering commitment, we achieved outstanding success in the first half of 2023, delivering a net profit of AED 79 million. Beyond financial success, our vision extends to support our country's economy while also empowering our customers to realize their ambitions”.