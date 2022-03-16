Futures for Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday, tracking global stocks that rose on hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while investors awaited the U.S. Fed's policy outcome.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.4% at 6:52 a.m. ET.

Global equities rose as investors watched for signs of light in the Ukraine conflict, while Treasury yields hit their highest since mid-2019 in anticipation of the first U.S. interest rate hike in three years.

Canadian annual inflation rate is expected to have jumped 5.5% in February, after rising 5.1% in January, according to a forecast from analysts polled by Reuters. The data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.03% higher at 21,187.84 on Tuesday, after touching its lowest level since March 1 earlier in the day.

Dow e-minis were up 362 points, or 1.08% at 6:52 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 53.75 points, or 1.26%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 250.25 points, or 1.86%.

TOP STORIES

Canadian investment firm Globalive Capital Inc has offered to buy Shaw Communications Inc's wireless telecoms unit Freedom Mobile for C$3.75 billion ($2.94 billion) in cash, the Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)