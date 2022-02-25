Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as commodity prices weakened, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine kept investors on edge.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.7% a barrel and Brent crude lost 0.9%, while gold futures fell 1.1% to $1,904.8 an ounce.

Missiles pounded Ukraine's capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and authorities in Kyiv said they were preparing for an assault aimed at overthrowing the government.

Canada's budget balance data for December is due at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The benchmark index was on course to end the week with losses of over 1%, as geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine have roiled markets over the week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.1% higher at 20,761.93 on Thursday, its first higher close in six trading days.

Dow e-minis were down 250 points, or 0.75% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis lost 34 points, or 0.79% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis fell 79.5 points, or 0.57%.

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)