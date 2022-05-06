Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, as a cautious mood prevailed in global markets ahead of U.S. and domestic jobs reports that could influence expectations on further monetary policy tightening.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.3% at 7:42 a.m. ET.

Toronto shares posted their biggest drop in five months on Thursday, as e-commerce giant Shopify missed estimates for quarterly results and investor worries that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates aggressively returned.

Dow e-minis were down 124 points, or 0.38%, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.53% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 93.25 points, or 0.73%.

Canada's Enbridge Inc reported a 4.34% rise in first-quarter profit, as a surge in demand for oil and gas boosted the pipeline operator's shipment volumes.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)