Futures for Canada's main stock index inched up on Monday, tracking strength on the Wall Street, although weakness in both gold and crude prices capped further gains.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices fell as concerns about weak economic growth in China, the world's top oil importer, outweighed fears of an expected supply stress from a potential European Union ban on Russian crude.

Gold prices slipped 1% toward 2-1/2-month lows, as investors braced for a large interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, as it sought to contain soaring inflation, denting the zero-yield bullion's appeal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 1.7% lower at 20,762.00 on Friday.

Dow e-minis were up 144 points, or 0.44% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 16 points, or 0.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 60.25 points, or 0.47%.

Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and EG Group have traded proposals in recent weeks that would value the British retailer at about $16 billion or more including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)