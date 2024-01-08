Arab Finance: Cairo Educational Services (CAED) will distribute cash dividends of EGP 1.15 per share on January 21st for the academic year ended on August 31st, 2023, according to the company’s statement.

Shareholders of record date on January 16th will be entitled to receive the dividends.

Cairo Educational Services is an Egyptian company that focuses on the establishment, management, and operation of private elementary and secondary schools in Egypt.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).