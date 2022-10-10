Abu Dhabi – The net profits attributable to the owners of Burjeel Holdings amounted to AED 143.30 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, a leap from AED 44.22 million in H1-21.

Revenues enlarged to AED 1.89 billion during the first six months (6M) of 2022, compared to AED 1.55 billion in the year-ago period, according to the income statements.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to AED 0.03 in H1-22 from AED 0.01 in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the UAE-based firm reported net profits attributable to the equityholders worth AED 61.13 million, versus AED 33.28 million in Q2-21.

Additionally, the company’s revenues totalled AED 926.38 million in April-June 2022, up from AED 795.32 million during the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the basic and diluted EPS stood at AED 0.01 in Q2-22, unchanged from Q2-21.

Last September, the healthcare provider announced plans to trade 11% of its share capital on the main market of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).