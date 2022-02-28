Riyadh – Mubasher: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company's net profits before Zakat declined by 11.28% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 730.70 million in 2021 from SAR 823.66 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 5.23 last year, versus SAR 5.83 in 2020, according to a bourse filing.

The company's net written premiums rose by 8.80% to SAR 11.29 billion in 2021 from SAR 10.38 billion in the prior year.

Meanwhile, net incurred claims amounted to SAR 9.04 billion last year, up 3.74% from SAR 8.71 billion in 2020.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, the insurer's net profits stood at SAR 228.27 million, an increase of 34% from SAR 170.06 million in Q3-20.

