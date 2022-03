UAE-based building materials company Arkan’s losses widened to AED 744 million ($203 million) in 2021 despite revenue growth from AED 829 million to AED 3.022 billion in 2021.

The company showed losses had widened from AED 66 million in 2020 in a major elements brief to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Arkan merged with Emirates Steel in October 2021.

