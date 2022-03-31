Riyadh – The net profits after Zakat and tax of United International Transportation Company (Budget Saudi) rose by 8.62% to SAR 219.91 million in 2021, compared to SAR 202.44 million in the earlier year.

The company reported a 2.41% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenues to SAR 988.12 million last year from SAR 964.85 million, according to a bourse filing.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 3.09 in 2021, versus SAR 2.84 in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a cash dividend payout of SAR 92.51 million for the second half (H1) of 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company's net profits after Zakat and tax jumped to SAR 168.19 million, compared to SAR 108.48 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).