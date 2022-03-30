Riyadh – Mubasher: BinDawood Holding Company has logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 240.56 million in 2021, an annual drop of 46.26% from SAR 447.72 million.

Revenues stood at SAR 4.38 billion last year, down 15.01% from SAR 5.15 billion in 2020, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) went down to SAR 2.1 in 2021 from SAR 3.92 in 2020.

In another bourse filing, the company’s board announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.65 per share for the second half (H2) of 2021.

The company will pay out cash dividends of SAR 74.29 million, which represents 6.5% of the capital, for 114.30 million eligible shares.

The eligibility and distribution dates are set on 3 and 10 April, respectively.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, BinDawood posted a 10.6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 70.24 million, compared to SAR 78.65 million.

