The Bahrain Bourse (BHB) All Share Index rallied 4.9 per cent in January, its biggest gain in 22 months and third straight monthly increase, closing at 2,067.17 points.

In terms of sectoral performance, the picture was skewed towards bearishness after four out of the seven sector indices recorded declines last month, shows analysis by Kuwait-based Kamco Invest.

However, the sharp growth in the materials index (+20.5pc), the second largest weighted index on the bourse, tipped the balance for the overall growth of the Bahrain benchmark during the month.

Alba, the only constituent of the materials index, recorded an equivalent share price jump of 20.5pc during January 2024.

Furthermore, the financials index, the largest weighted index in the bourse, edged up 0.9pc during the month.

On the other hand, the real estate index dropped 2.5pc to close the month at 2,938.1 points.

The 3.9pc slide in shares of Seef Properties was one of the key reasons for the decline in the real estate index during January 2024.

Bloomberg data on share price performance shows Alba topping the list of gainers with 20.5pc share price surge during the month followed by Esterad Investments and Al Salam Bank Bahrain with gains of 9.7pc and 7.4pc, respectively.

Al Salam Bank Bahrain recently announced it will not be going ahead with its plans of acquiring shares of KFH Group in KFH Bahrain in alliance with another investor.

The parties to the discussion disclosed that mutually agreeable terms were not reached.

As for falling stocks, Ithmaar Holding Company led with a 16.7pc drop in share price during the month followed by Arab Insurance Group and Bahrain Islamic Bank with share price downturns of 10pc and 6.3pc, respectively.

Trading activity on the exchange was mixed during the first month of the new year, with total volume traded declining by 58.8pc to 47.6 million shares as compared to 115.7m shares in December 2023.

On the other hand, total value traded on the exchange inched up 0.1pc to BD23.69m in January 2024 as compared to BD23.66m during December 2023.

Alba topped the monthly volumes chart with 12.1m shares changing hands followed by Al Salam Bank Bahrain and National Bank of Bahrain at 9.6m and 8m shares being traded, respectively.

The aluminium smelter also led the monthly value traded ranks, with BD14.49m worth of shares being sold followed by Kuwait Finance House and Al Salam Bank Bahrain with BD5.4m and BD2m, respectively.

In terms of market news, Alba was one of the top performing equities in the Bahrain Bourse.

Last month, UK-based Conexus Resources Group launched a $100m modern aluminium rod plant in Bahrain which can produce up to 32,000 tonnes per year.

The company intends to process liquid aluminium from Alba into high-quality aluminum rods which it then will export to regional and international consumers.

The investment affirms Bahrain’s position as a business-friendly destination and ongoing government reforms.

Zooming out, GCC equity markets saw a positive start to the year with incremental gains across most markets last month.

However, declines during the last week of January wiped out almost all the advances since the start of the month.

The MSCI GCC index reached a 13-month high level on January 28, 2024 but consecutive drops during the last three trading sessions completely offset the gains since the start of the month resulting in a dip of 0.9pc last month.

Kuwait was the best performing market in the GCC during January 2024 with a surge of 6.6pc, the highest in almost five years.

The rally in Kuwait was broad-based and reflected in all market segments. Bahrain and Dubai were next with monthly appreciation of 4.9pc and 2.7pc, respectively.

The monthly sector performance chart for the GCC region also showed mixed trends with an equal number of gainers and decliners during the month.

The best performing sector was F&B with a spike of 7pc followed by pharma and transportation sectors with appreciation of around 4pc.

Banks saw a sharp fall during the last three days and closed marginally higher by 0.7pc.

On the other hand, the energy sector recorded the biggest pullback at 6pc followed by other large-cap sectors like materials and real estate with slides of 5.7pc and 3.5pc, respectively.

